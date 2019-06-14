TODAY'S PAPER
Home alone: Police say 11-year-old hit intruder with machete

By The Associated Press
MEBANE, N.C. — Authorities say an 11-year-old armed with a machete thwarted a three-person home invasion in North Carolina.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Friday that the boy was home alone in Mebane when a woman knocked on the door. About the same time, a man entered the home by breaking a window, grabbed the homeowner's pellet gun and forced the child into a bedroom closet.

The child got a machete and struck the intruder in the back of the head. The man kicked the boy in the stomach and in the side of the head.

The intruder, the woman and a second man standing at a car fled when the intruder realized he was bleeding.

Authorities say 19-year-old Jataveon Dashawn Hall faces charges that include kidnapping when he's released from a hospital.

By The Associated Press

