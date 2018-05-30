TODAY'S PAPER
30-year-old man evicted by parents finalizing moving plans

Michael Rotondo says he'll move everything into a self-storage unit, and then look for a place.

Michael Rotondo, left, sits during an eviction proceeding

Michael Rotondo, left, sits during an eviction proceeding in upstate Syracuse, brought by his parents, Mark and Christina, of Camillus. Photo Credit: AP/Douglass Dowty

By The Associated Press
CAMILLUS, N.Y. — The 30-year-old upstate New York man who was evicted from his parents' home says he's OK being the punchline of jokes as he prepares to move by the legal deadline.

Michael Rotondo was ordered to move out of his parents' home in Camillus on Friday. The Post-Standard of Syracuse reports Rotondo called 911 on Tuesday, saying a person had called his phone from a restricted number to call him a "loser."

Rotondo says he spent the weekend getting ready to move by going to Lowe's to buy boxes for packing. He says he was offered free packing supplies by a Good Samaritan, but turned her down — saying it didn't feel right.

Rotondo says he'll move everything into a self-storage unit, and then look for a place.

