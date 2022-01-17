Robert Zimmerman announces bid for 3rd Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Longtime Democratic National Committee member Robert Zimmerman said Monday that he’s running to replace Rep. Tom Suozzi and hopes to become the first gay representative to Congress from Long Island and Queens.

Zimmerman, 67, of Great Neck, a committeeman for 22 years and co-president of the politically connected ZE Creative Communications public relations firm, called his bid for Congress the "culmination of my life’s mission."

In a phone interview, Zimmerman told Newsday that he’s running "to make sure that we can — at such a critical time for our country — stand up for our democracy, for our voting rights and stand up for those who are unseen and unheard."

He listed his top issues as supporting Medicare for all, women's reproductive health, a truly safe and secure Israel, addressing the climate crisis, gun safety and restoring the state and local deduction on federal taxes. Zimmerman said he won’t accept corporate PAC contributions.

Zimmerman joins a crowded field running to fill the seat being left open by Suozzi, the Glen Cove Democrat now in his third term in the U.S. House who is seeking the Democratic nomination for New York governor.

Declared candidates include Jon Kaiman of Great Neck, the Suffolk County deputy county executive; Nassau County Legis. Joshua Lafazan of Woodbury; businesswoman Reema Rasool of Oyster Bay; and Melanie D’Arrigo of Port Washington, who ran in 2020.

Republican George Santos said he is running again after losing to Suozzi in 2020. After Republicans swept key offices in Nassau and Suffolk counties last year, they hope to capture the open congressional seat as part of a greater red tide anticipated in the midterm elections this year.

The State Legislature is expected to make minimal redistricting changes to the 3rd Congressional District, which stretches along the North Shore of Queens and Nassau and into Suffolk. Political analysts now rate it as a safe Democratic seat.

Zimmerman, who is making his second run for Congress, said his personal experience drove him to get involved in politics.

"I'll never forget what it felt like as a closeted gay kid sitting in the Seven Seas Diner because I didn't want to go to the high school dance alone," Zimmerman said. "And as I became a young adult, political activism gave me a voice."

After working as a congressional aide, Zimmerman at age 27 unsuccessfully ran as the Democratic candidate against Republican Rep. Norman Lent in 1982. In 1986 and 1988, he ran two tight races against Republican Assemb. Daniel Frisa but lost both times.

Zimmerman said he then founded a public communications firm with Ron Edelson that represents nonprofits and businesses and municipalities of all backgrounds. He is a major Democratic fundraiser and is often quoted about New York Democratic politics.

Zimmerman said he plans to file his intent-to-run statement and create a campaign committee with the Federal Election Commission on Tuesday. He said he will be rolling out a series of events, endorsements and fundraising activities soon.