TODAY'S PAPER
69° Good Morning
SEARCH
69° Good Morning
NewsNation

Security cut off for 'cesspool of hate' 8chan forum

A Virgin Mary painting, flags and flowers adorn

A Virgin Mary painting, flags and flowers adorn a makeshift memorial for the victims of Saturday's mass shooting at a shopping complex in El Paso, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 4. Photo Credit: AP/Andres Leighton

By The Associated Press
Print

An online message board accused of hosting extremist content was temporarily inaccessible Monday after its cybersecurity provider cut off support for a "cesspool of hate" following mass shootings in Texas and Ohio.

8chan returned an error message after midnight California time, when Cloudflare Inc. said its support would end. There was no immediate explanation, but lack of security support would leave the site open to online attacks that might block access.

Police are investigating commentary posted on 8chan that is believed to have been written by the suspect in a shooting Saturday that killed 20 people in El Paso, Texas.

8chan's operators said on Twitter that there might be "some downtime" for 24 to 48 hours while they looked for a solution.

The suspect in El Paso "appears to have been inspired" by discussions on 8chan, said Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince in a blog post on his company's site. He said a suspect in an earlier shooting at a synagoguein Poway, California, also posted a "hate-filled 'open letter'" on 8chan.

"8chan has repeatedly proven itself to be a cesspool of hate," wrote Prince. "They have proven themselves to be lawless and that lawlessness has caused multiple tragic deaths."

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News Photos and Videos

Democratic presidential hopefuls participate in the second Democratic 5 memorable moments from the Democratic debate, night 2
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is renewing his Schumer renews his push to restore property tax deductions
The 10 candidates onstage Wednesday night at the 10 quotes that stood out during the Democratic debate, night 1
Dutch Queen Maxima (C) drinks beer in a See the world's 19 happiest countries in 2019
New York lawmakers, first responders and 9/11 victim advocates Pass 9/11 victims compensation bill, advocates urge
A screenshot from Page 5, Volume I of 6 key excerpts from the Mueller report
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search