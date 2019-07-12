House votes to extend 9/11 fund for 70 years

WASHINGTON — The House voted Friday to approve funding and a 70-year extension for the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund, setting it up for a final vote in the Senate and taking a step closer to ending the need for ailing first responders to lobby for badly needed aid.

The bill passed overwhelmingly, 402 to 12, bringing a standing ovation and cheers from former New York police officers and firefighters in the gallery as lawmakers on the House floor below looked up and applauded them. Now it goes to the Senate.

But a note of caution and determination to finish the job tempered the celebration of the vote on the bill, whose name now also includes Ray Pfeiffer and Luis Alvarez, after the cancer-ridden Alvarez died weeks after pleading in a House hearing last month for the bill’s passage.

“This is the semifinals. The finals are two weeks form now in the Senate. The men and the woman behind me have paved the way,” said former Daily Show host Jon Stewart, said in a pre-vote news conference with first responders, advocates and lawmakers.

“These people deserve to have that portion of the burden removed from their lives, because, trust me, you’re not fixing their problems, but you are removing this 15-year unnecessary burden placed by their own government upon it,” said Stewart, praised by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and others with bringing national attention to the issue.

Senate Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) have been wary of the health and compensation programs for the 9/11 responders and other victims, initially insisting on five-year limits to the programs to determine their costs and effectiveness.

But after pressure from and a meeting with the bill’s supporters including advocate organizer John Feal in June, McConnell said he wanted the Senate to “try to deal with it before the August recess.” Talks about the final vote are underway, a key advocate said.

The meeting with McConnell came two weeks after Stewart, with the dying Alvarez sitting next to him at the witness table, harshly scolded lawmakers at a House Judiciary subcommittee hearing filled with uniformed police and firefighters but sparsely attended by committee members.

The legislation extends until 2090 a fund established to provide cash awards for victims of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001, including those injured after the attacks, first responders, downtown workers, downtown residents and volunteers.

The Victims Compensation Fund was passed for a five-year term in 2010 and renewed for another five years in 2015, in legislation whose key sponsors included Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-Manhattan) and Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford). Without reauthorization, it expires in 2020.

“We as a nation have a moral obligation to take care of the people who took care of us, and those who take care of them now,” said Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-Manhattan), a key bill sponsor who is wearing a firefighter’s jacket until the bill is law.

“First and foremost, for their service that day, and the days and weeks to follow. And secondly because of the toxic lie our government told them that it was safe to work on the site when it clearly was not,” Maloney said.

Fiscal-minded Republicans support the idea of compensation for the first responders and residents in and around the Ground Zero site in lower Manhattan where two airliners destroyed the Twin Towers, but question the cost of the aide over the next 70 years.

Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.), the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, said he would vote for the legislation, which reauthorizes the fund through 2090, a 70-year extension from the current 2020 expiration date, but that he worries about its cost.

“Sadly, this bill comes to the floor without any provision to pay for the program. No provision at all,” he said in a statement. “This bill, according to the Congressional Budget Office, will cost $10.2 billion, and that’s just during the first decade of the seven decades this bill extends the program.”

But Collins’ support for the bill also gave cover to other Republicans who wish to support first responders and others affected by the 9/11 attacks despite the cost.

At the end of the news conference, Aida Lugo and Phil Alvarez, the sister and brother of Luis Alvarez gave emotional thanks for naming the bill in part after him and expressed determination to see the legislation through to the end, as, they said, Alvarez had hoped to do.

“He would say forget the name but never forget the message,” said Phil Alvarez, a retired Suffolk police detective. “So while last week we buried our brother on Wednesday and celebrated this great country on the 4th of July the next day, we ask that you keep in mind that this task in not done.”