TODAY'S PAPER
89° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
89° Good Afternoon
NewsNation

Paul stymies Senate vote on victim fund bill 

By Tom Brune tom.brune@newsday.com @TomBruneDC
Print

WASHINGTON — Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand on Wednesday sought Senate approval of a bill for the funding and extension of the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund, but her bid for a quick vote was blocked by Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky.

As some first responders watched from the gallery, Gillibrand, the New York Democrat and main sponsor of the legislation, rose and requested that the bill be considered passed by the Senate without objection.

But Paul objected.

“It has long been my feeling that we need to address our massive debt in this country. We have a $22 trillion debt. We're adding debt at about a trillion dollars a year,” Paul said.

“Therefore, any new spending that we are approaching, any new program that will have the longevity of 70, 80 years should be offset by cutting spending that's less valuable," Paul said. "We need at the very least to have this debate.”

The Congressional Budget Office estimated that the first 10 years of the 70-year extension would cost $10.2 billion for the cash grants made to residents or workers in the lower Manhattan area affected by the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.

Paul said he would offer an amendment if the bill comes to the floor. Until then, he said, “I will object.”

Gillibrand expressed disappointment.

“I’m deeply disappointed that my colleague has just objected to the desperately needed and urgent bill for our 9/11 first responders. A bipartisan bill that just earned over 400 votes in the U.S. House of Representatives and has 73 co-sponsors in this chamber,” she said. The House passed the bill 402-12.

“Enough of the political games,” she added.

Senate Minority Leader Schumer (D-N.Y.) then asked Paul to withdraw his objection — but he did not. And Schumer urged Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to hold an immediate vote on the bill — but he did not, either.

McConnell last month said the Senate would take up the bill before the summer recess, which begins Aug. 3.

Tom Brune covers the White House, Congress, the Supreme Court and the federal government from Washington, D.C.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News Photos and Videos

Democratic presidential hopefuls participate in the second Democratic 5 memorable moments from the Democratic debate, night 2
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is renewing his Schumer renews his push to restore property tax deductions
The 10 candidates onstage Wednesday night at the 10 quotes that stood out during the Democratic debate, night 1
Dutch Queen Maxima (C) drinks beer in a See the world's 19 happiest countries in 2019
New York lawmakers, first responders and 9/11 victim advocates Pass 9/11 victims compensation bill, advocates urge
A screenshot from Page 5, Volume I of 6 key excerpts from the Mueller report
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search