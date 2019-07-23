WASHINGTON — The long battle to make the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund permanent for all those suffering from the 2001 terrorist attack’s toxic aftermath ended Tuesday when the Senate overwhelming approved the program’s fully funded extension.

In a strong bipartisan statement, the Senate voted 97 to 2 for the legislation, mirroring the margin in the House’s bipartisan 402 to 12 vote in June. The bill now goes to the White House, where President Donald Trump is expected to sign it into law.

Former police and firefighters from New York, several of them ailing, and activist John Feal and former Daily Show host Jon Stewart clapped and cheered the victory from the Senate gallery.

“We are now at the very end of a long struggle. The struggle may end for the people in this chamber,” said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) before the vote. “The struggle does not end for those who are sick or who may get sick, and for their families”

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), the key sponsor of the bill, cited the wake for Detective Christopher Cranston who died at age 48 from cancer caused by his work on the pile at Ground Zero.

"After this vote the people in the gallery above us will never have to come here again," she said before the final vote. "Now finally we have a chance to get this bill done."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) urged his colleagues to vote for the legislation to fulfill its commitments to the police, firefighters and other first responders who worked at the World Trade Center after the attack at their own personal risk.

“Congress can never repay them for their sacrifices, but we can do a small part to make our heroes whole,” said McConnell.

As senators voted, Stewart sat among first responders in the gallery above the Republican side and peered down. A few rows above him sat Rep. Carolyn Maloney ( D-Manhattan), a main sponsor if the bill; another original sponsor, Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford) stood at the back of the Senate chamber.

The final Senate vote came after a short debate on two amendments proposed by Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) proposed to cut mandatory spending by 0.06% and Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) to pay for or curb the uncharted cost of the fund’s 72-year extension.

“My amendment is an offer to pay for the $10 billion for the first 10 years,” Paul said. “If we need more money for this fund we would simply take it from something less pressing.”

Both amendments fell short of the 60 votes needed to pass — Lee's failed 32-66 and Paul's, 23-77 -- with only Republicans voting yes.

Paul and Lee were the only no's in the final vote.

Feal, Stewart and the legislators who sponsored and pushed the legislation for the health and compensation funds over the past two decades planned to discuss the importance and relief that the programs will bring at a post-vote news conference.

The legislation passed by Congress extends the fund until 2092 to cover the lifetimes of those affected; requires reassessments every five years instead of annually; makes up shortfalls in awards due to inadequate funding; removes caps on some noneconomic damages; and adjusts awards for inflation over time.

The bill exempts the fund from having to find spending offsets to pay for it, a sticking point for fiscal conservatives such as Paul and Lee. The Congressional Budget Office estimates the fund will cost $10.18 billion in its first decade but it said it could not estimate costs beyond that period.

Since its inception, the fund had paid out about $12.2 billion: $7 billion to the families of about 2,800 people who died and 2,680 injured in the attacks, and, since 2011, $5.174 billion to 22,500 people who have suffered cancers or other ailments from exposure to toxic debris and air. The figure includes payments to families of 850 people who died.

McConnell recalled meeting with Feal and other first responders several weeks ago.

“They gave me the badge of Luis Alvarez, an NYPD bomb squad detective who was terminally ill and has since tragically passed away,” McConnell said. “It was my honor to receive it. It was my honor to reiterate that the Senate’s ironclad commitment to getting this done was never in doubt.”

Feal, who has been critical of McConnell and other Republicans he saw as putting up obstacles to the legislation, expressed his appreciation for the Senate leader on Fox News Tuesday morning.

“Mitch McConnell has been gracious, and he kept his word. And he has actually helped us get here today,” Feal said.

In anticipation of the final vote by senators, Feal said, “They are going to make it their finest hour. And then its going to go to the president’s desk.”