WASHINGTON — New York lawmakers will urge the immediate passage of legislation to permanently and fully fund the 9/11 victim compensation program in a series of speeches in the House at the end of the day Thursday.

Unless Congress approves permanent and full funding for the compensation fund, future awards to victims of the deadly Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks that affected the health of thousands will be sharply reduced as the program’s funding dwindles.

The fund has paid out $5 billion on about 21,000 claims and has been extended through Dec. 18, 2020, but it has just $2.375 billion left of appropriated funds, according to Rupa Bhattacharyya, the fund’s special master.

The bipartisan group of House members will take to the House floor to seek support or the bill, called Never Forget the Heroes Act, which has been introduced in the House by Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-Manhattan) and in the Senate by Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-New York).

The bill has 142 co-sponsors in the House and 23 co-sponsors in the Senate.

Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford), a sponsor of the bill, said the legislation has not faced any organized opposition so far and he expects it to pass in the next few months.

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) and Rep. Max Rose (D-Staten Island) said they will be joined in addressing the House by the main sponsors of the bill: Maloney, King and Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-Manhattan).

The speeches will be carried on C-Span and on streaming video on Zeldin’s Facebook page.