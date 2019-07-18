WASHINGTON — A Senate vote will be held by next Wednesday on the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund extension after Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand cut a deal to allow consideration of amendments offered by two Republican senators concerned about the bill’s cost.

The deal comes after Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) blocked a bid by Gillibrand to pass the legislation, which has 73 Senate co-sponsors, by unanimous consent. Both Paul and Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) filed amendments capping and requiring offsets for the spending.

“I am grateful that we now have this agreement on timing so that we can get to the floor next week and have an up-or-down vote on the 9/11 first responders and the health care they need,” said Gillibrand after Lee announced the deal on the Senate floor.

“What this does is it paves the way finally for what we've been waiting for a very, very long time, an up-or-down vote,” said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.). “There will be two amendments offered. We will oppose them. I don't think they have much of a chance of winning.”

Lee announced the deal, which he said he negotiated with Gillibrand, which would require the vote to take place by Wednesday and require 60 votes to pass them.

Lee’s amendment would cap the amount of funding for the extended fund to $10.2 billion over the next 10 years and an additional $10 billion beyond that time.

Without reauthorization, the fund expires in 2020, and already it is running out of money resulting in slashes of up to 70 percent on awards.