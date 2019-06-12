House panel votes to fully fund 911 victims program

WASHINGTON – The House Judiciary Committee approved a bill to fully fund and extend the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund and send it to the House, a day after ailing first responders and former “Daily Show” host Jon Stewart scolded Congress.

The measure passed by voice vote in a bipartisan show of support for the aging first responders who rushed to Ground Zero after the 9/11 attacks, helped in the effort or lived and went to school in the area contaminated with debris in the air and on the ground.

The committee voted without debate following supportive statements by Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-Manhattan), the committee chairman, Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.), the top Republican, and Rep. Ted Deutch (D-Fla.).

The legislation is expected to be taken up on the House floor in the next two weeks, after the Congressional Budget Office produces a cost and effect estimate for the legislation. The current fund is slated to expire on Oct. 1, 2020.

With shrinking funds, and the expansion of the number of cancers found to be related to the 9/11 attack and aftermath, Rupa Bhattacharyya, special master of the Victim Compensation Fund, cut claims submitted on or before Feb. 1, 2019 by 50 percent and those filed after at 70 percent.

The bill would allow claims to be filed until October 2089, require VCF policies and procedures to be reassessed at least once every five years, pay back the full amount for those who received reduced awards, remove the cap on noneconomic damages in certain circumstances, and adjust the annual limit on economic loss compensation for inflation.

The legislation is co-sponsored by 306 House members – including 80 Republicans, according to Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-Manhattan).

But the bill faces a tougher path in the Senate, where it has only eight Republican co-sponsors and powerful senators, Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Finance Committee Chairman Charles Grassley (R-Iowa), want to limit its cost and duration.