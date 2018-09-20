'Multiple victims' reported in Maryland shooting

Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access has been extended until Oct 1st. Enroll now to continue your access.

By The Associated Press
ABERDEEN, Md. — Authorities say multiple people have been shot in northeast Maryland in what the FBI is describing as an "active shooter situation."

The Harford County Sheriff's Office tweeted that there was a shooting Thursday morning in the Perryman area that involves "multiple victims." They warned that the situation is still fluid and asked people to avoid the area.

The FBI's Baltimore field office tweeted that it is responding and assisting the sheriff's office with an active shooter situation. The Baltimore field division of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tweeted that its special agents are responding too.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said his office is monitoring the situation in Aberdeen and that the state stands ready to offer any support.

