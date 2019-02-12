TODAY'S PAPER
On Lincoln's birthday, Illinois farmland he once owned sells for $300,000

The family farm sold Tuesday includes the 30-acre plot once owned by the nation's 16th president.

Farm ground once owned by Abraham Lincoln in

Farm ground once owned by Abraham Lincoln in Charleston, Ill., was sold Tuesday. It's near the Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site. Photo Credit: AP / Journal Gazette & Times-Courier / Dave Fopay

By The Associated Press
CHARLESTON, Ill. — A plot of Illinois farmland that President Abraham Lincoln once owned has sold at auction for $300,000.

A retired farmer in the central Illinois city of Charleston sold his family's 590-acre farm, which includes the 30-acre plot once owned by the nation's 16th president.

The (Mattoon) Journal Gazette and (Charleston) Times-Courier report that the remaining 560 acres sold for $3.9 million Tuesday morning, or about $7,000 an acre.

The land once owned by Lincoln went for $10,000 an acre. The sale happened on the birthday of Lincoln, who was born on Feb. 12, 1809, in a log cabin in Kentucky.

A representative says the buyer wants to remain anonymous. Plans for the land have not been revealed.

Lincoln bought 40 acres in 1841 from his cash-strapped father. Six acres became part of the current Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site. The remaining 34 acres were eventually sold.

