TODAY'S PAPER
49° Good Evening
49° Good Evening
NewsNation

Man apprehended in shooting at Illinois industrial park

The city sent a tweet Friday afternoon saying there was an active shooter in an industrial park and that police were on the scene.

First responders and emergency vehicles are gathered near

First responders and emergency vehicles are gathered near the scene of a shooting at an industrial park in Aurora, Ill., on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. (Bev Horne/Daily Herald via AP) Photo Credit: AP/Bev Horne

By The Associated Press
Print

AURORA, Ill. — A shooter was apprehended after opening fire in an industrial park in in Aurora, Illinois, city officials said Friday, but police did not immediately say if anyone was shot.

Live TV reports show dozens of first responder vehicles outside a building housing the Henry Pratt Co.  Several ATF teams responded to the shooting and were at the scene, according to the agency's Chicago spokeswoman, and the FBI said it also was responding.

John Probst told ABC7 that he ran out of the back door of the Henry Pratt Co. building in Aurora as the shooting unfolded Friday afternoon. Probst says he recognized the gunman and that he works at the company. He said the gunman has "a pistol with a laser."

Probst says he wasn't hurt but that another colleague was "bleeding pretty bad."

The company makes valves for portable water, wastewater, power generation and industrial purposes.

West Aurora School District 129 said on its website that it was keeping all students in their classrooms as police investigate, but that "teaching will continue with reduced movement."

Spokespeople for Mercy Medical Center and Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora and Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove did not immediately return messages seeking information about whether either hospital was treating victims from the shooting.

Aurora is city of about 200,000 peole about 38 miles west of Chicago.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News Photos and Videos

Mandatory Credit: Photo by DAN PELED/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (10095328k) Eleven Photos: Extreme weather and natural disasters
President Donald Trump is belittling the Senate's top Trump blasts Schumer ahead of address on unity
An aerial view of Thwaites Glacier in the Get a bigger view: Stunning images from space
Dancers perform traditional lion and dragon dances in Asia celebrates Year of the Pig
Extremely cold, record-breaking temperatures are settling across parts Record-breaking cold following snow to Midwest
A bundled-up commuter makes her way through The See photos of extreme cold weather from Midwest, Northeast