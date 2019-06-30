TODAY'S PAPER
10 dead in Texas small plane crash, official says

By The Associated Press
DALLAS — A town official says 10 people were killed when a small, twin-engine plane crashed into a hangar during takeoff at a Dallas-area airport.

Addison, Texas, spokeswoman Mary Rosenbleeth says no one survived the Sunday morning crash at the Addison Municipal Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration says a Beechcraft BE-350 King Air was destroyed in the fiery crash after it struck an unoccupied hangar soon after 9 a.m.

Rosenbleeth says the Dallas County medical examiners office confirmed the deaths. An official with the medical examiner's office told The Associated Press they could not release any information Sunday evening.

FAA investigators were at the crash site Sunday and the National Transportation Safety Board says it is sending a crew to the scene.

Addison is about 20 miles north of Dallas.

