PHILADELPHIA — U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Monday designated the MS-13 street gang, responsible for at least 22 killings on Long Island since last year, a new focus for federal task forces that have normally targeted drug cartels and organized crime.

Sessions, addressing an annual law enforcement conference, said the Justice Department’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces will use the federal racketeering statute, or RICO, as well as tax and gun laws to take aim at MS-13.

“Now they will go after MS-13 with a renewed vigor and a sharpened focus,” Sessions said, speaking before hundreds of police officers at the International Association of Chiefs of Police. “Just like we took Al Capone off the streets with our tax laws, we will use whatever laws we have to get MS-13 off our streets.”

Sessions, who vowed “to demolish” the gang when he spoke at the federal courthouse in Central Islip in late April — two weeks after police found the mutilated bodies of four young men, who authorities said were victims of MS-13, in a nearby park — on Monday did not specifically mention the violence that has terrorized communities on Long Island, but reiterated the gang’s brutal nature, saying its motto is “kill, rape and control.”

The task forces include officials from a wide swath of the federal government, including federal prosecutors, the U.S. Postal Service inspectors, the Coast Guard, the Department of Labor, the Internal Revenue Service. It also consists law enforcement agencies such as the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Agency, Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Homeland Security Investigations.

Nassau County Police last week discovered the remains of 15-year-old Angel Soler, of Roosevelt, in a vast wooded area after Homeland Security Investigations, or HSI, received a tip from a “person of interest” that human remains may be at the site. Soler’s mother told Newsday she believes her son died at the hands of a gang and sources have said police were searching for a victim of gang violence in the area where the Freeport High School student’s remains were discovered.

Nassau Acting Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder has declined to say whether police have determined or suspect MS-13 or another gang is responsible for Soler’s death, citing the ongoing investigation.

The Department of Justice has trained its eye on Long Island’s MS-13 problem, which gained national attention after the September 2016 killings of Kayla Cuevas, 16, and Nisa Mickens, 15, in Brentwood.

President Donald Trump in July spoke about the Island’s MS-13 violence at Suffolk County Community College in Brentwood in July, saying that its streets had turned to “bloodstained killing fields” that are “under siege.”

Earlier this month, the DOJ announced it had awarded the Suffolk County Police Department a $500,000 grant to fund targeted police patrols and community and school-based gang intervention programs.