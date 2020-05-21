Man who filmed Ahmaud Arbery video is charged with murder

ATLANTA — William “Roddie” Bryan, who shot the video capturing the final seconds of Ahmaud Arbery’s life, has been arrested and charged with his murder, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday.

Bryan, 50, has maintained his innocence. On Monday, his attorney, Kevin Gough, insisted his client had no communication with Greg and Travis McMichaels the day of the shooting.

“If there was a lynch mob or posse, Mr. Bryan was unaware of it,” Gough said.

But that appears to contradict what Greg McMichael — charged, along with his son Travis, with felony murder and aggravated assault for Arbery’s death — told a Glynn police officer on Feb. 23.

The McMichaelses said they believed Arbery was connected to an alleged string of break-ins inside Satilla Shores, the neighborhood where they and Bryan lived. Greg McMichael said Bryan had tried to block Arbery “but was unsuccessful.”

Lee Merritt, Benjamin Crump and Chris Stewart — the attorneys representing Arbery’s family — welcomed the news.

“We called for his arrest from the very beginning of this process,” the lawyers said in a statement. “His involvement in the murder of Mr. Arbery was obvious to us, to many around the country and after their thorough investigation, it was clear to the GBI as well.”

Gough told reporters Monday that Bryan passed a polygraph test, administered privately at his expense.

Bryan is charged with felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment. He will be booked into the Glynn County Jail, the GBI said.

