TODAY'S PAPER
68° Good Morning
SEARCH
68° Good Morning
NewsNation

Flight to Newark diverted, lands safely in London

By The Associated Press
Print

LONDON — An Air India Boeing 777 flying from Mumbai to Newark has landed safely after being diverted.

Essex police said Thursday there had been a security alert.

The flight, which was diverted Thursday at 10:15 a.m. British time, was parked on an isolated stand far from the airport's normal operations.

The airport says operations at the airport are expected to return to normal shortly.

The U.K.'s Ministry of Defense did not identify the plane involved but did say that Typhoon aircraft safely escorted a civilian aircraft to the airport, which lies around 37 miles northeast of the center of London.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News Photos and Videos

From left, Democratic presidential candidates author Marianne Williamson, 5 memorable moments from Thursday's debate
Comedian Jon Stewart is scolding Congress for failing Jon Stewart blasts Congress over 9/11 victims fund
The 10 candidates onstage Wednesday night at the 10 quotes that stood out during Wednesday's debate
Dutch Queen Maxima (C) drinks beer in a See the world's 19 happiest countries in 2019
A photo of Wolman during World War II WWII veteran recalls D-Day
A screenshot from Page 5, Volume I of 6 key excerpts from the Mueller report
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search