1 teen dead, 2 others injured after Alabama mall shooting

 Alabama police say an officer shot and killed one teen, who had shot and injured another teen. 

By The Associated Press
HOOVER, Ala. — One teen is dead and two others have been injured following a shooting at an Alabama mall prior to Black Friday shopping.

Authorities say the shooting happened about 9:30 p.m. Thursday at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, a nearby suburb of Birmingham.

Police say a fight between two teens, including an 18-year-old, resulted in a gunfire exchange. One teen fled but was confronted by two Hoover police officers.

Capt. Gregg Rector said at a news conference that a Hoover officer "did engage that individual, shot him and he is dead on the scene."

The second teen was hospitalized in serious condition. Rector said a 12-year-old girl also struck by gunfire was hospitalized. Her condition was not immediately known.

The Riverchase Galleria said the mall is closed until further notice.

