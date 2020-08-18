Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has described the progressive movement started by Bernie Sanders as “a mass people’s movement” that’s working to move the country toward guaranteed health care and higher education.

The New York congresswoman gave brief remarks Tuesday night as she helped nominate the Vermont senator at the Democratic National Convention.

Ocasio-Cortez is widely seen as the successor of Sanders’ progressive flank of the party.

She says Sanders ran a historic grassroots campaign that realized that turns away from an American history checkered by violence, xenophobia, racial injustice and more and “that realizes the unsustainable brutality that rewards explosive inequalities of wealth for the few at the expense of long-term stability for the many.”

Some progressives, who make up a large share of the party’s base, say they are being unfairly overlooked at the convention.

Sanders was given a prominent slot on Monday. And Sen. Elizabeth Warren will appear later in the week.

But progressives have been angered that the DNC event has slighted others, including Ocasio-Cortez, who spoke for roughly 90 seconds on Tuesday.

“It’s a huge missed opportunity,” Alexandra Rojas, executive director of Justice Democrats, told CNN.

Julián Castro, the only Latino in the historically diverse primary field, wasn't given a speaking slot at the convention after some tense moments with Biden during the campaign. Instead, a brief clip of his keynote at the 2012 convention appeared as part of a video presentation.

The hashtag #LetJulianSpeak appeared on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the Republicans lined up to speak at the convention include former Secretary of State Colin Powell, former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, former California gubernatorial candidate Meg Whitman and former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman.