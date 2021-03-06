TODAY'S PAPER
Amanda Gorman says she was racially profiled near her home

Amanda Gorman recites a poem during the inauguration

Amanda Gorman recites a poem during the inauguration of President Joe Biden at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 20. Credit: AP / Patrick Semansky

By The Associated Press
Amanda Gorman, the 22-year-old poet who captured hearts at the inauguration of President Joe Biden, posted on social media that she was followed home by a security guard who demanded to know where she lived because she "looked suspicious."

"I showed my keys & buzzed myself into my building," she tweeted of the incident Friday night. "He left, no apology. This is the reality of black girls: One day you’re called an icon, the next day, a threat."

Gorman, the nation's youngest inaugural poet, lives in Los Angeles but did not specify where the encounter occurred. Her spokeswoman did not immediately return an email Saturday seeking additional comment.

The post was met with thousands of messages of support on Twitter and Instagram. She followed up her post with a second comment that said:

"In a sense, he was right. I AM A THREAT: a threat to injustice, to inequality, to ignorance. Anyone who speaks the truth and walks with hope is an obvious and fatal danger to the powers that be. A threat and proud."

Gorman became an instant sensation Jan. 20 when she recited her poem, "The Hill We Climb," at Biden's swearing-in.

