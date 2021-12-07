TODAY'S PAPER
Amazon Web Services suffering major outage, users say

The Amazon logo in Douai, northern France on

The Amazon logo in Douai, northern France on April 16, 2020. Credit: AP/Michel Spingler

By The Associated Press
Amazon Web Services suffered a major outage Tuesday according to users. The company provides cloud computing services to individuals, universities, governments and companies including The Associated Press.

Amazon has yet to comment on the outage and few details are available.

People trying to use Instacart, Venmo, Kindle, Roku, and Disney+ are reporting issues. The McDonald’s app is also down.

Amazon said in a post an hour after the outage began that it had identified the root cause and was "actively working towards recovery." It did not disclose more about the cause.

The outage began midmorning on the U.S. East Coast, said Doug Madory, director of internet analysis at Kentik Inc, a network intelligence firm. "AWS is the biggest cloud provider and us-east-1 is their biggest data center, so any disruption there has big impacts to many popular websites and other internet services," he said.

