ALBANY — Polls opened at 6 a.m. Thursday in a Democratic primary between Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and challenger Cynthia Nixon that observers say is just the latest battle for the direction of a Democratic Party roiled by the 2016 elections.

There also are races for state attorney general, State Legislature and judicial and town races on Long Island.

“The big story is, once again, it’s a battle for the soul of the Democratic Party,” said Doug Muzzio, a Baruch College political scientist, of the gubernatorial primary. “It’s a newly revived left pitted against the old-line, Democratic machine.”

The primary between Cuomo, a two-term incumbent, and Nixon, a former star of “Sex and The City” and an education activist, echoes the 2016 fight for the Democratic presidential nomination between Hillary Clinton and Sen. Bernie Sanders, many observers said.

Cuomo has moved left in his second term and accelerated his shift after Nixon entered the race this spring.

The primary Thursday will test whether Cuomo’s moves have stolen Nixon’s thunder and pacified critics within his own party or if his swing to the left came too late.

Cuomo has far outspent his challenger, spending $16 million on the campaign since July.

In other contests, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, Cuomo’s No. 2 for the past four years, is facing Jumaane Williams, a New York City councilman who is aligned with Nixon and other progressives, in a primary for lieutenant governor.

While Cuomo and Hochul, and Nixon and Williams, have campaigned as teams, the governor and lieutenant governor posts are elected separately.

Four Democrats are vying for the Democratic nomination for attorney general: Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-Phillipstown); Fordham University professor Zephyr Teachout; New York Public Advocate Letitia James; and former Cuomo staffer Leecia Eve.

The latest poll called the contest a tossup.

There also are some notable primaries pitting veterans of the State Legislature against challengers calling for fresh voices in Albany.

In Nassau County, Taylor Raynor -— backed by county Democrats -— is attempting to unseat veteran Assemb. Earlene Hooper (D-Hempstead) in the 18th District.

Assemb. John Mikulin (R-Bethpage), who in April won a special election, tangles with challenger James Coll in a Republican primary in the 17th District.

In Suffolk County, Assemb. Anthony Palumbo (R-New Suffolk), a five-year incumbent, faces Mike Yacubich in a GOP primary in the 2nd District.