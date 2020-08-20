TODAY'S PAPER
Louis-Dreyfus, Yang jab GOP for mispronouncing Kamala

Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang introduces host Julia Louis-Dreyfus on DNC night 4.

By The Associated Press
Democrats opened the fourth and final night of their convention with a not-so-subtle dig at Republicans mispronouncing Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris’ first name.

“I cannot wait to see her debate our current vice president, Mika Pints. Or is it Paints?” said actor Julia Louis-Dreyfuss, referring to Vice President Mike Pence. After Democrat Andrew Yang suggested it was “Ponce,” Louis-Dreyfus responded, “Oh, some kind of weird foreign name.”

Harris is the child of immigrants, and her first name reflects her Indian heritage. Her name is pronounced “comma-la,” like the punctuation mark.

But President Donald Trump and other members of his party have been saying it wrong, even after they have been corrected.

The bit came after brief remarks by Yang, who ran in the Democratic primary.

By The Associated Press

