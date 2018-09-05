Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

NewsNation

St. Louis apartment with kitchen-bathroom combo creates stir

Yep. The toilet, bathtub, oven and sink are all in one room.

A toilet and bathtub in the kitchen of

A toilet and bathtub in the kitchen of the 200-square-foot apartment in St. Louis, in a rental ad provided by S.F. Shannon Real Estate Management LLC. Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
Print

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man is the new tenant of a tiny apartment with a unique layout — the kitchen and bathroom are in the same place.

Yep. The toilet, bathtub, oven and sink are all in one room. The 200-square-foot apartment is in St. Louis' tony Central West End.

The ad and photo for the $525-per-month apartment appeared on several websites and had people flush with excitement. Harold Karabell of S.F. Shannon Real Estate Management says the new tenant loves it.

The 111-year-old building originally housed 12 luxury apartments. Karabell says that around the time of the Great Depression, it was remade into 50 small units, the studio the smallest among them.

Toilet/kitchen combo aside, Karabell says the apartment has a lot to like, including refinished hardwood floors and new windows.

