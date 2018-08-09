10 stories you should know about today

TODAY'S PAPER
People watch as a wildfire burns in the Cleveland National Forest in Lake Elsinore, Calif., on Wednesday.

By The Associated Press
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. TAX CUTS TAKE BACKSEAT TO FEAR IN GOP POLITICS

In primary season, Republican candidates are embracing the general-election strategy of using anxiety as a tool to motivate voters.

2. HOW MOSCOW REACTED TO NEW U.S. SANCTIONS

A senior Russian lawmaker denounces Washington's response to the poisoning of an ex-Russian spy in Britain as "lynch law."

3. ARGENTINE LAWMAKERS REJECT LEGALIZING ELECTIVE ABORTION

The vote is a defeat for a grassroots movement that came closer than ever to achieving the decriminalization of the procedure in the homeland of Pope Francis.

4. STRONG AFTERSHOCKS, DEATH TOLL RISING ON INDONESIAN ISLAND

Lombok is shaken by a third big earthquake in little more than a week as the death toll from an earlier temblor tops 300.

5. NEW YORK REPUBLICAN ARRESTED FOR INSIDER TRADING

Authorities believe U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins fed inside information he gleaned from sitting on the board of a biotech firm to his son to evade future stock losses.

6. MILITARY SUSPENDS DISCHARGES OF IMMIGRANT RECRUITS

The U.S. Army has stopped discharging immigrant recruits who enlisted seeking a path to citizenship — at least temporarily, AP learns.

7. DISTANT FIRES OBSCURE CALIFORNIA CAPITAL'S SKYLINE

Haze and the smell of smoke from far-away blazes blankets the Sacramento area, forcing campers inside, sports teams to cancel practice and leaving ash on cars.

8. COMPOUND SUSPECTS BUILT IN OFF-THE-GRID COMMUNITY

The newcomers who arrived in December appeared to adapt to life in a tiny New Mexico town before becoming the target of investigations and surveillance.

9. HISTORY SHARED, UNRECONCILED IN ALABAMA CITY

A statue honoring white Confederate soldiers has stood for more than a century in Tuskegee, a black-majority city with deep ties to African-American history and culture.

10. DAVID SCHWIMMER GETS NEW SITCOM GIG

The former "Friends" star will appear on "Will & Grace" as a new love interest for Debra Messing's character.

