Arkansas lawyer: I have right to carry gun in court

By The Associated Press
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas lawyer is claiming his right to carry a gun in state courthouses after being restricted from bringing his firearm into a courtroom.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Benton County sheriff's deputies in December prohibited attorney W. Whitfield Hyman from carrying his gun into a courthouse. Hyman sent letters to five counties questioning his right to carry his weapon in court, but says he didn't receive a response that agreed with his opinion.

Hyman argues that the statute covering possession of deadly weapons in publicly owned buildings and facilities was amended to allow officers of the court to carry firearms in courtrooms. He says the Arkansas Judiciary sets the duties for lawyers as "officers of the court."

Benton County prosecutor Nathan Smith says it's up to judges to decide whether lawyers can have weapons in the courtroom.

