TODAY'S PAPER
82° Good Afternoon
82° Good Afternoon
NewsNation

4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot

Employees evacuate the area following a small explosion

Employees evacuate the area following a small explosion Thursday at Letterkenny Army Depot in Chambersburg, Pa..  Photo Credit: AP/Markell DeLoatch

By The Associated Press
Print

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — A small explosion Thursday in a vehicle shop at an Army depot injured four workers, three of them seriously, officials said.

The blast occurred at Letterkenny Army Depot in Chambersburg about 7:15 a.m., causing a small fire, said Col. Stephen Ledbetter, the depot commander.

Army Depot officials quickly posted on social media the incident was contained, that operations elsewhere on the base would not be affected and that there was no suspicion of terrorist activity.

Ledbetter said three victims were flown to Baltimore-area hospitals with what he described as serious injuries. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Fire officials said they suffered burns. Ledbetter declined to discuss their injuries.

The fourth victim was treated at a local hospital and released. A hospital spokeswoman said the person had minor injuries, but no burns.

Ledbetter said the explosion occurred in the painting area of a vehicle shop where more than 300 people work. He said the building does not hold any munitions.

Both the Army and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration will investigate, he said.

The depot, located 160 miles west of Philadelphia, or about 55 miles southwest of Harrisburg, employs about 3,600 people. The depot's website says work there focuses on air defense tactical missile ground support equipment, mobile electric power generation equipment, Patriot missile recertification and route guidance vehicles.

By The Associated Press

News Photos and Videos

Blooms of phytoplankton forming patterns of blue and Get a bigger view: Stunning images from space
President Donald Trump said he sees no reason Trump sees 'no reason' why Russia would meddle
The Alexander Hamilton exhibit at the Smithsonian National Mourning Alexander Hamilton's fatal duel, 214 years later
Map showing where unaccompanied minors from abroad are Nearly 10,000 detained migrant kids placed on LI
President Donald Trump arrived in Helsinki on Sunday. Trump arrives in Finland for meeting with Putin
FABENS, TX - JUNE 21: New York Mayor Family separations and the border situation in 13 photos