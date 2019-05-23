TODAY'S PAPER
68° Good Evening
SEARCH
68° Good Evening
NewsNation

U.S. charges WikiLeaks founder with publishing classified info

Julian Assange gestures to the media from

 Julian Assange gestures to the media from a police vehicle on his arrival at Westminster Magistrates court on April 11, 2019 in London, England. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jack Taylor

By The Associated Press
Print

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department has charged WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange with receiving and publishing classified information.

The charges are contained in an 18-count indictment announced Thursday.

The new charges go far beyond an initial indictment against Assange made public last month that accused him of conspiring with former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning in a conspiracy to crack a Defense Department computer password.

The new indictment says Assange conspired with Manning to obtain and disclose classified national defense documents, including State Department cables and reports on the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. It says his actions "risked serious harm" to the United States.

The 47-year-old Assange is in custody in London after being evicted from the Ecuadorian Embassy in April. The U.S. is seeking his extradition.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News Photos and Videos

An anti-government protester, right, takes cover amid rebel Photos: Street clashes, demonstrations in Venezuela
Doris Day, whose wholesome screen presence stood for Legendary actress and singer Doris Day dead at 97
Democratic presidential candidates Andrew Yang, Sen. Amy Klobuchar 20 for 2020: What to know about the Democratic candidates
Visitors watch white whales make a heart shape See stunning images from around the world
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday she agrees Pelosi agrees U.S. is in a 'constitutional crisis'
A screenshot from Page 5, Volume I of 6 key excerpts from the Mueller report
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search