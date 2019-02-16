Police: Aurora attacker shouldn't have owned gun

AURORA, Ill. — Police say the fired worker who killed five people at a warehouse in Aurora, Illinois, was able to buy the gun he used because an initial background check didn't catch that he had a prior felony conviction in Mississippi.

Aurora Police Chief Kristin Ziman said Saturday that Gary Martin, 45, was issued a firearm owner's identification card in January 2014 after he passed the initial background check.

She says he bought the Smith & Wesson .40-caliber handgun on March 11, 2014, and that his 1995 felony conviction for aggravated assault in Mississippi wasn't flagged until he applied for a concealed carry permit five days later. That application process includes vetting using a more rigorous digital fingerprinting system.

Authorities say Martin fatally shot five Henry Pratt Co. workers and wounded a sixth and five police officers on Friday before officers killed him.

Police on Saturday identified the five Henry Pratt Co. employees who were killed Friday as human resources manager Clayton Parks of Elgin; human resources intern and Northern Illinois University student Trevor Wehner of DeKalb; plant manager Josh Pinkard of Oswego; mold operator Russell Beyer of Yorkville; and stock room attendant and fork lift operator Vicente Juarez of Oswego.

Ziman says all of the dead were found in the same general area of the facility. A sixth worker was shot but survived and was treated for a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening.