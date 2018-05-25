TODAY'S PAPER
69° Good Evening
69° Good Evening
NewsNation

Richard Peck dies; prizewinning children’s author was 84

The prolific writer’s “The River Between Us” and “A Long Way From Chicago” were National Book Award finalists.

President George Bush and first lady Laura Bush

President George Bush and first lady Laura Bush with author Richard Peck in 2002 at the National Endowment for the Arts Awards ceremony in Washington. Photo Credit: AP / PABLO MARTINEZ MONSIVAIS

By The Associated Press
Print

Prizewinning children’s author Richard Peck, who drew upon his Illinois roots for such favorites as “A Long Way From Chicago” and “A Year Down Yonder,” has died.

Peck died on Wednesday at his home in New York City at age 84. His publisher, Penguin Young Readers, told The Associated Press, that he died after a battle with cancer.

A native of Decatur, Illinois, and graduate of DePauw University, he was a prolific author who wrote dozens of books, but didn’t start until his mid-30s when he decided to quit teaching. Willing from the start to address social issues, his debut novel “Don’t Look and It Won’t Hurt” was a story of teen pregnancy later adapted into the acclaimed independent film “Gas Food Lodging.” He received his highest praise for “A Year Down Yonder,” set in rural Illinois during the Great Depression and winner of the John Newbery Medal in 2001 for the year’s best children’s book. A year later, he became the first children’s writer to be given a National Humanities Medal.

His other books included “The Best Man,” “A Season of Gifts” and “The River Between Us,” a National Book Award finalist. His novel “A Long Way From Chicago,” was a prequel to “A Year Down Yonder” and also a finalist for the National Book Award. Both featured his beloved character, the no-nonsense Grandma Dowdel.

By The Associated Press

News Photos and Videos

This picture taken on May 23, 2018 and 35 snapshots of life in North Korea
Cynthia Nixon discussed her challenge to Gov. Andrew Nixon talks Cuomo challenge at LIRR station
In this May 19, 2018 photo, lava erupts 20 incredible photos from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruption
Police and other emergency services help the injured Photos: Manchester concert bombing happened 1 year ago
The royal newlyweds took a short trip through Harry and Meghan kiss before carriage ride
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess Photos: Prince Harry, Meghan's royal wedding