Indiana firefighters quell blaze, help neighbor give birth

By The Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana firefighters and medics dealt with the usual duties on an early weekend morning by battling a house fire and delivering several residents to the hospital. Then came something more unexpected: the delivery of a neighboring baby.

Indianapolis Fire Department spokeswoman Rita Reith says firefighters brought the two-story house fire under control early Saturday and medics took four people to the hospital, including a 1-year-old boy and 2-year-old girl. All are in good condition.

As they fought the fire, they heard yelling next door: It was the mother of a 21-year-old woman, saying her daughter was about to give birth. Three first-responders went to the other home and another medic was called to take the pregnant woman to the hospital.

She nearly made it, but gave birth in the ambulance just outside of the hospital.

Reith says "everybody is doing great" and the department is grateful that nobody was seriously hurt.

