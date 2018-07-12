TODAY'S PAPER
78° Good Evening
78° Good Evening
NewsNation

Baby found in western Montana woods released from hospital

Francis Crowley, 32, has been charged with felony assault on a minor and criminal endangerment.

The 5-month-old infant is shown with dirt under

The 5-month-old infant is shown with dirt under his fingernails on Sunday after the ordeal. Photo Credit: AP / Missoula County Sheriff's Office

By The Associated Press
Print

MISSOULA, Mont. — Authorities said a 5-month-old infant has been released from the hospital after officers found the baby buried under sticks and debris for about nine hours in the woods south of Missoula.

The Missoulian reported the boy is in protective custody while his case is handled by the Montana Department of Health and Human Services.

The baby was discovered early Sunday morning after Missoula County deputies apprehended a man in the Lolo Hot Springs area Saturday.

Officers who found abandoned baby describe faint whimper

"I abandoned any police training or any chance of saving evidence there — I didn't care," Missoula County Sheriff's Deputy Ross Jessop said.

Authorities said 32-year-old Francis Crowley has been charged with felony assault on a minor and criminal endangerment. He remains in custody on $200,000 bail. There was no information on whether Crowley had an attorney.

Crowley told authorities he crashed a vehicle with the baby inside, but he was unable to take them to the site.

By The Associated Press

News Photos and Videos

The Alexander Hamilton exhibit at the Smithsonian National Mourning Alexander Hamilton's fatal duel, 214 years later
President Trump said Thursday the U.S. commitment to Trump: U.S. commitment to NATO 'very strong'
Map showing where unaccompanied minors from abroad are Nearly 10,000 detained migrant kids placed on LI
This screen grab image taken from North Korean North Korea: Photos from a reclusive country
Senators debated the merits of President Donald Trump's Senate debates Judge Kavanaugh's record
The sun begins to set behind fairgoers hanging See stunning images from around the world