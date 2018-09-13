Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
70° Good Morning
70° Good Morning
NewsNation

Officials: Husband fatally shot wife, 4 others in California rampage

Officials said the husband killed five people, including his wife, at a home and a business in Bakersfield, Calif.

Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood talks to the

Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood talks to the media Wednesday in Bakersfield, Calif., where authorities say a gunman killed his wife and several others. Photo Credit: AP / Sam Morgen

By The Associated Press
Print

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Authorities say a gunman killed five people, including his wife, before turning the gun on himself as a Kern County sheriff's deputy closed in Wednesday.

There was no immediate word on what sparked the shootings that took place at a home and a business in Bakersfield, which is some 90 miles north of Los Angeles.

Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood says the man first showed up at a trucking business with his wife where he confronted another man shortly before 5:30 p.m.

Youngblood says the husband shot the person at the trucking company, then turned and shot his wife, then chased and shot another man who had shown up.

He said the gunman then went to a home where he shot two people.

By The Associated Press

News Photos and Videos

Boats sit on racks at the Wrightsville Yacht Hurricane Florence latest photos
Jeff Byard of the Federal Emergency Management Agency FEMA: The time to flee Florence is now
The Supreme Court building. How Senate voted on Supreme Court nominees
Cindy McCain, wife of, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., Photos: John McCain memorial services, remembrances
Democratic primary voters in New York will soon Voters in New York to settle Nixon, Cuomo contest
John McCain with his wife Cindy by his Sen. John McCain through the years