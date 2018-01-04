TODAY'S PAPER
Financial backer distances herself from Bannon

Steve Bannon speaks during an event in Manchester,

Steve Bannon speaks during an event in Manchester, N.H. on Nov. 9, 2017. Photo Credit: AP Photo/Mary Schwalm, File

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON - Steve Bannon's financial backer is distancing herself from the populist flamethrower.

Conservative donor Rebekah Mercer says in a rare statement that she and her family have not communicated with Bannon "in many months" and "have provided no financial support to his political agenda, nor do we support his recent actions and statements."

She also says she supports President Donald Trump and the platform upon which he ran.

The statement is the latest fallout from an unflattering new book that extensively quotes Bannon making disparaging comments about Trump's family.

Trump responded Wednesday with a seething statement that accused Bannon of having "lost his mind."

Bannon was Trump's campaign chairman and served as his chief White House strategist. He currently serves as chairman of Breitbart News.

