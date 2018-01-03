WASHINGTON — Stephen Bannon, the former chief strategist to President Donald Trump, described the Trump Tower meeting between Trump’s son and top campaign aides with Russians to get dirt on Hillary Clinton both “treasonous” and “unpatriotic,” a new book says.

Bannon questioned the judgment of Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Donald Trump Jr. for meeting with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya in June 2016, according to a Guardian story Wednesday that reported about author Michael Wolff’s book “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” to be published next week.

“The three senior guys in the campaign thought it was a good idea to meet with a foreign government inside Trump Tower in the conference room on the 25th floor — with no lawyers. They didn’t have any lawyers,” Bannon told Wolff.

“Even if you thought that this was not treasonous, or unpatriotic . . . and I happen to think it’s all of that, you should have called the FBI immediately,” Bannon said.

The book also said Bannon believes that there is “zero” chance that Trump Jr. did not take the Russians up to meet Trump himself on the 26th floor — which both Trump and Veselnitskaya have denied.

Bannon was chief executive of the Trump campaign in its final three months, then White House chief strategist for seven months before returning to the right wing Breitbart News. The Guardian article about the book was reprinted by Breitbart on its website.

The White House did not immediately respond to queries about the book or Bannon’s surprising attacks on Trump, his son and his son-in-law in it.

Meanwhile, in a New York Times op-ed piece on Wednesday the founders of Fusion GPS, which produced the controversial Steele Dossier about Trump’s dealings with Russians, urged the three congressional committees to release transcripts of their testimony.

Glenn R. Simpson and Peter Fritsch, the former journalists turned private investigators, accused Republicans in Congress are trying to disparage credible evidence. They said they hired former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele, but denied his sources were the same as the Russians in the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting.

“We don’t believe the Steele dossier was the trigger for the FBI’s investigation into Russian meddling. As we told the Senate Judiciary Committee in August, our sources said the dossier was taken so seriously because it corroborated reports the bureau had received from other sources, including one inside the Trump camp,” they wrote.

“We told Congress that from Manhattan to Sunny Isles Beach, Fla., and from Toronto to Panama, we found widespread evidence that Mr. Trump and his organization had worked with a wide array of dubious Russians in arrangements that often raised questions about money laundering,” Simpson and Fritsch wrote.

Bannon also predicted that special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation will focus on money laundering

“This is all about money laundering. Mueller chose [senior prosecutor Andrew] Weissmann first and he is a money-laundering guy,” Bannon told Wolff, adding the prosecutors’ path to Trump goes through Manafort, Trump Jr. and Kushner, whose dealings he called “greasy.” Bannon added, “They’re going to crack Don Junior like an egg on national TV.”

Bannon said Trump Jr. should have alerted the FBI after an intermediary promised documents that would “incriminate” rival Clinton but instead wrote in an email, “I love it.”

Bannon said any such should have been set up “in a Holiday Inn in Manchester, New Hampshire, with your lawyers who meet with these people” and that the dirt could be given “to Breitbart . . . or maybe some other more legitimate publication.”

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is expected to be asked about the book and the op-ed at the daily briefing Wednesday afternoon.

Bannon told Wolff he knows no Russians, will not be a witness, will not hire a lawyer and will not appear on national television answering questions, the Guardian reported.

Trump repeatedly has said he, his campaign and his associates did not collude with Russians in the 2016 presidential election. He has urged an end to probes of Russian interference into that election by Mueller and both the House and Senate Intelligence Committees.