Barbara Bush in 'failing health,' won't seek additional medical treatment, family spokesman says

Former first lady Barbara Bush in Spartanburg, S.C.,

Former first lady Barbara Bush in Spartanburg, S.C., on Feb. 19, 2016. Photo Credit: AP / Paul Sancya

By The Associated Press
HOUSTON — A family spokesman says former first lady Barbara Bush is in “failing health” and won’t seek additional medical treatment.

Jim McGrath issued a news release Sunday saying that following a recent series of hospitalizations and after consulting with her family and doctors, the 92-year-old former first lady has decided not to seek additional medical treatment and will instead focus on comfort care.

He did not elaborate as to the nature of Bush’s health problems.

McGrath says Bush is surrounded by “a family she adores” and appreciates the many kind messages and prayers she’s been receiving.

