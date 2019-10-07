TODAY'S PAPER
69° Good Morning
SEARCH
69° Good Morning
NewsNation

Sanders releases campaign finance plan while recuperating

Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks

Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks about his "Medicare for All" proposal at George Washington University in Washington on July 17. Photo Credit: AP/Patrick Semansky

By The Associated Press
Print

WASHINGTON — Bernie Sanders is unveiling a major campaign finance plan, continuing his 2020 presidential bid even as he's at home recuperating from a heart attack.

The Vermont senator said Monday that as president he'd enact mandatory public financing laws for all federal elections and ban corporate donations for inaugural events.

Sanders also would institute a lifetime lobbying prohibition for former members of Congress and senior staffers and ban advertising during presidential debates.

Sanders says if he wins Democrats' presidential nomination he'll ban corporate contributions to the Democratic Party Convention. He notes that in 2016, 17 donors gave three-quarters of funding for the party's convention.

Sanders has promised to return to work after "a short time off." Following a strong fundraising quarter through September, his campaign's war chest was worth $33.7 million.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News Photos and Videos

A photo from the New York governor's office 7 famous prison escapes in U.S. history
Former Rep. Chris Collins pleaded guilty Tuesday in Ex-Rep. Collins pleads guilty in insider trading
Dutch Queen Maxima (C) drinks beer in a See the world's 19 happiest countries in 2019
A screenshot from Page 5, Volume I of 6 key excerpts from the Mueller report
President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani says Giuliani: Ukraine call 'a nothing burger'
Visitors watch white whales make a heart shape See stunning images from around the world
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search