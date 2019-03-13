TODAY'S PAPER
O'Rourke tells Texas TV station he's running for president

Former Democratic Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke laughs during a live interview with Oprah Winfrey on a Times Square stage at "SuperSoul Conversations," on Feb. 5, 2019. Photo Credit: AP/Kathy Willens

By The Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas — Democrat Beto O'Rourke has told a Texas TV station that he's running for president in 2020.

The former Texas congressman sent a text message to KTSM Wednesday afternoon confirming the news that he will seek the Democratic presidential nomination.

He wrote: "I'm really proud of what El Paso did and what El Paso represents. It's a big part of why I'm running. This city is the best example of this country at its best."

O'Rourke was little-known outside his hometown of El Paso until he challenged Republican Sen. Ted Cruz last year. He got within 3 percentage points of upsetting Cruz in the nation's largest red state and shattered national fundraising records while using grassroots organizing and social media savvy to mobilize young voters and minorities.

