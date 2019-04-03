Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke in Manhattan Wednesday called for “structural, foundational, systemic changes” in the country to address issues marginalizing black Americans and other minorities, speaking at a national gathering of civil rights activists and advocates.

The former congressman, who held a series of rallies last weekend in his home state of Texas to kick off his White House bid, was cheered and applauded by the standing-room-only crowd throughout his speech. He spoke at the National Action Network convention, hosted annually by the Rev. Al Sharpton.

“We must also acknowledge that this country — ever since the end of slavery, certainly after Reconstruction — has criminalized and suppressed some communities solely based on the color of their skin, their ethnicity, their country of national origin,” O’Rourke said.

He touted “political democracy and economic democracy” as key to diluting the “concentration of wealth and power and privilege” in the country.

O’Rourke, 46, of El Paso, Texas, gained national prominence during the 2018 midterms for mounting an unsuccessful challenge to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas).

He used this time before the predominantly black crowd Wednesday to spotlight the higher infant and maternal mortality rates and incarceration rates among African-Americans. He also called for an end to the cash bail system, “prison for profit” and the “war on drugs,” which he said has become a “war on people.”

Questioned by Sharpton, O’Rourke also said he would, as president, sign the bill by Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas) to establish a commission to study reparations.

The latest national poll of Democratic primary voters put O’Rourke at 8 percent support.

The Morning Consult poll also had Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) at 8 percent. It found former Vice President Joe Biden, who has not declared his candidacy, was leading the field with 33 percent and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) with 25 percent.

O’Rourke spoke at the convention on the heels of a campaign fundraising deadline that fellow contenders have been using to tout as evidence of early support.

Though his campaign announced weeks ago that he raised $6.1 million in his first 24 hours as a presidential candidate, it has yet to release his quarterly fundraising numbers.

The Federal Election Commission deadline is April 15, but others in the field of 2020 presidential candidates have voluntarily disclosed their results.

Sanders said he brought in $18.2 million in the first quarter, Harris said she raised $12 million and Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, said he had $7 million. The three candidates also are scheduled to speak at Sharpton’s convention.