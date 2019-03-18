TODAY'S PAPER
28° Good Morning
SEARCH
28° Good Morning
NewsNation

Beto O'Rourke says he raised $6.1M online in 1st 24 hours

O'Rourke jumped into the 2020 presidential race, shaking up the already packed field and pledging to win over voters from across the political spectrum.

Former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke greets employees before

Former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke greets employees before speaking at a meet and greet at the Beancounter Coffeehouse & Drinkery, Thursday, March 14, in Burlington, Iowa. Photo Credit: AP/Charlie Neibergall

By The Associated Press
Print

WASHINGTON — Beto O'Rourke's Democratic presidential campaign says he raised more than $6 million online during the first 24 hours after he announced his White House bid last week.

O'Rourke spokesman Chris Evans tweeted Monday the "record-breaking" $6.1 million came "without a dime" from political action committees, corporations or special interests.

The $6.1 million is the highest 24-hour number reported by any campaign, just above what Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders reported.

O'Rourke jumped into the 2020 presidential race on Thursday, shaking up the already packed field and pledging to win over voters from across the political spectrum. The former Texas congressman lost a U.S. Senate race to incumbent Ted Cruz last November.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News Photos and Videos

An exhibit about a 1962 prison escape made 7 famous prison escapes in U.S. history
President Donald Trump says the U.S. is issuing Trump issues order to ground Boeing 737 Max planes
Kristy Berington waits on the Innoko River for See stunning images from around the world
PARADISE, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 11: A mural by Photos: Extreme weather and natural disasters
During an HIV conference on Tuesday, a London-based Doctors describe possible second HIV cure
A young boy receives a horseback riding lesson North Korea: Photos from a reclusive country