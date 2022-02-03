Biden, Garland to highlight NYC initiatives to curb gun violence

President Joe Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday will highlight two New York City initiatives aimed at reducing gun violence that administration officials contend could serve as a model for other communities grappling with a spike in shootings.

Biden and Garland will join New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul at NYPD headquarters in lower Manhattan for a meeting of the department’s Gun Violence Strategic Partnership. The panel meets regularly "to share intelligence and figure out how to get … individuals repeatedly involved in gun violence off the streets as quickly as possible," said a senior administration official in a Wednesday evening call previewing the visit.

The Department of Justice is expected to announce Thursday that it "will help expand" the program nationwide, according to officials.

The president also will visit a public school in Queens to meet with local leaders to discuss "community violence intervention programs," such as after-school courses or job training initiatives that are aimed at reducing criminal activity in neighborhoods with high crime rates.

Biden previously called for $5 billion in funding for such programs under his Build Back Better social infrastructure plan, but the plan has stalled in Congress amid pushback from Sen. Joe Manchin (D- West Virginia).

"The President is going to New York City because it is a community where they continue like many other cities across the country to experience a spike in gun violence as a result of the pandemic," the official said. "The city has successfully deployed many strategies like those the President supports, like the data sharing that will be highlighted as part of the Gun Violence Strategic Partnership."

Biden is also expected to announce that the Department of Justice will form a "National Ghost Gun Enforcement Initiative" aimed at bolstering prosecution of those who use the ready-to-assemble guns, usually purchased online with no oversight, to commit crimes.

The president is also expected to revive his call for Congress to pass a spending plan this year that would provide an additional $300 million to cities to boost community policing, and $200 million for the violence intervention programs.

The visit comes a day after NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora’s funeral at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan. Mora and his partner Officer Jason Rivera were both fatally shot responding to a domestic violence call in Harlem last month.

Speaking at Mora’s funeral, Adams vowed the city "will win this fight" against gun violence.

"We will win it together," Adams said.