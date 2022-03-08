Biden bans Russian oil, warns of 'Putin's price hike' at pump

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced the U.S. will stop importing Russian oil, natural gas and coal in the latest attempt to place economic pressure on Russia over its deadly invasion of Ukraine.

Biden, speaking from the White House, acknowledged the move "is not without cost here at home," noting that gas prices would likely continue to climb, but he promised to take steps to "minimize (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's price hikes."

"The United States is targeting the main artery of Russia's economy," Biden said in a speech from the Roosevelt Room. "We're banning all imports of Russian oil and gas energy. That means Russian oil will no longer be accepted in U.S. ports, and the American people will deal another powerful blow to Putin's war machine."

Biden later signed an executive order that not only authorizes the import ban, but also blocks American investors and financial institutions from financing foreign companies that "produce energy in Russia."

The president had faced growing bipartisan calls to implement a ban on Russian energy imports, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had also pressed Biden and other European leaders to punish Putin by stopping the purchase of oil and gas.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) in a letter to lawmakers on Monday, said the U.S. House would vote on a bipartisan proposal later in the day that calls for a ban on Russian energy imports. She described the bill before lawmakers as one "that will further isolate Russia from the global economy and leave it weaker in every way."

The bipartisan congressional proposal, introduced last week by a group of Democratic and Republican senators, also calls for suspending trade relations with Russia and its ally Belarus, and gives Biden authority to impose additional tariffs on both countries. The measure also directs the U.S. Trade Representative to call on the World Trade Organization to suspend Russia’s membership.

Biden’s announcement comes as gas prices hit a record high average price of $4.17 a gallon, according to the AAA. In New York, the average price at the pump is $4.36 per gallon as of Tuesday, compared with an average of $3.81 a week ago. In Nassau and Suffolk, the average price per gallon is $4.35.

The president outlined steps the administration is taking to combat the increase, including releasing 90 million barrels of the country’s strategic oil reserves over the next year. He urged gas companies not to use the conflict overseas as a reason to raise prices.

"Russia's aggression is costing us all and it's no time for profiteering or price gouging," Biden said.

Biden’s announcement came as the United Kingdom and European Union announced steps they are taking to reduce their consumption of Russian energy imports. The president acknowledged that European allies were not in a position to implement an outright ban because they are more reliant on Russian oil than the U.S.

Last year the U.S. imported nearly 700,000 barrels of oil per day from Russia, a fraction of the 20 million barrels a day consumed by the U.S. each day, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The European Union announced plans Monday to reduce the purchase of Russian gas by two-thirds by the end of the year, and will implement a plan to completely end its reliance on Russian gas by 2030.

"We must become independent from Russian oil, coal and gas. We simply cannot rely on a supplier who explicitly threatens us," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Monday the U.K. will phase out the import of Russian oil by the end of the year.

Among Long Island’s congressional delegation there was bipartisan support for the ban.

Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Glen Cove) praised Biden’s announcement, saying the ban will "further cripple [Putin] economically."

"We must continue to apply maximum economic pressure," Suozzi said in a statement. "We must maintain bipartisan support. This may disrupt markets, but we all have to pull together to stop Putin."

Rep. Andrew Garbarino (R- Bayport), who last week issued a letter to Biden urging him to ban Russian oil, said in a statement Monday "now, we need to address the supply chain crunch by removing federal regulatory burdens and reinvigorating domestic energy production."

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley), who previously called for a ban, in a statement called on the Biden administration "to immediately reconsider its approach to energy policy, ramp up domestic production and make America energy independent once again."

Biden, responding to criticisms raised by Republican lawmakers that his policies have stifled domestic energy production, said Tuesday that his administration has approved 9,000 permits for oil companies to drill on federal lands, but not all companies are drilling despite their permit approval.

With Tory N. Parrish