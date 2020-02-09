Biden, Buttigieg trade jabs ahead of New Hampshire primary 

Tensions between former Vice President Joe Biden and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg escalated Sunday, two days before the New Hampshire primary, as two of the race's moderates sparred in televised interviews over their records and the legacy of the Obama-Biden administration.

Biden on Saturday said of Buttigieg: "This guy’s not Barack Obama." He made the comments to reporters who noted that Biden, when a candidate for president in 2007, accused his then-rival and Sen. Barack Obama of not having enough experience to serve as president.

Buttigieg fired back in a Sunday morning interview on CNN's "State of the Union," saying of Biden: “He’s right I'm not, and neither is he."

He continued, "Neither is any of us running for president. And this isn’t 2008. It’s 2020. And we are in a new moment, calling for a different kind of leadership. Look, we are facing the most disruptive president in modern times, and I don't think the same playbook that helped us get here is going to work against him.”

Escalation of rhetoric between the two — occupying space as the moderates in the race — come after Buttigieg and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, an Independent, came in a virtual tie in the Iowa caucuses. Biden finished in fourth place.

The New Hampshire primary is on Tuesday.

In an interview that aired Sunday on ABC's "This Week," Biden said of Buttigieg:

"He's been saying that the reason we're in the problem right now is because of the recent past. That's eight years of Obama and me. I don't get that. I don't understand that. And I think he has completely misunderstood or misrepresented my record. I have done a great deal. I have gotten an awful lot done, both as a senator and as vice president."

Biden continued, "I don't understand, when they talk about the past, why Barack was such a lousy president. I thought he was a pretty damn good president."

On Saturday, Biden released an ad on YouTube that mocked Buttigieg's experience as a small-town mayor. The piece paints contrasts between the two, for instance, highlighting Biden's record of negotiating the Iran deal, while Buttigieg "negotiated lighter licensing regulations on pet chip scanners." Other Buttigieg accomplishments noted are installation of decorative lights under bridges, and revitalization of sidewalks in the city's downtown.

Buttigieg said on CNN, "It’s a typical political attack."

He continued, "We know we might look small from the perspective of Washington, but to us it’s what's going on in Washington that looks so small and small-minded."

Biden sought to downplay expectations ahead of Tuesday's primary, telling ABC anchor George Stephanopoulos: "Now, let's be realistic. I think it's always going to be an uphill fight." Referencing rival Sen. Sanders, of Vermont, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, of Massachusetts, Biden said: "When you're running against two people who are neighboring senators, you know the deal. Bernie won here, the neighbor sooner, by 20 points last time. So I think it is an uphill fight. But I think it's a fight we will do well in."