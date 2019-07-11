Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden laid out his foreign policy vision Thursday in Manhattan, criticizing President Donald Trump for hurting U.S. credibility on the world stage and vowing a return to multilateralism in restoring the country’s standing internationally.

“American foreign policy has to be purposeful and inspiring, based on clear goals driven by sound strategies, not by Twitter tantrums,” the former vice president said at The Graduate Center of the City University of New York.

“Donald Trump’s brand of America first has too often led to America alone,” Biden said.

He also used his 45-minute speech to appeal for middle-class votes by promising a more innovative economy that can better compete with China and other superpowers.

Biden, the race’s current front-runner, has the lengthiest political resume in the crowded field of Democratic presidential hopefuls. As a vice presidential candidate, he had balanced the winning 2008 ticket led by Barack Obama with his depth of legislative experience, particularly on foreign policy.

Following an underwhelming debate performance last month and criticism over his remarks about working in the 1970s with segregationist senators and his opposition in the same era to busing to integrate schools, Biden and his campaign sought to turn the attention back to his strong suit with Thursday's speech.

The former vice president slammed Trump's policies for encouraging nuclear proliferation rather than curbing it.

“I’ve worked on these issues my entire career. I understand what’s at stake and the consequences of the failure to act,” Biden said.

He said Trump cozied up to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin, adding, “We do not coddle dictators.”

He also assailed the current Republican administration’s most isolationist approach, particularly in confronting China's economic might.

Biden said the United States with other democracies would represent one-half of the world’s GDP, forming an alliance that China cannot ignore.

He said he seeks a return to the NATO alliance. He argued that with the fates of nations more intertwined than ever, multilateralism and an emphasis on multilateralism are necessary to address such threats as climate change.

He said, if elected president, he would host an annual “summit of democracies” in the nation’s capital.

He called for an end to “forever wars,” including in Afghanistan. He earned applause from the audience by saying: “We should end our support for the Saudi-led war in Yemen.”

The Republican National Committee in an email Thursday accused Biden of trying to "whitewash his disastrous foreign policy career," pointing to several Biden positions, including one that said he was opposed to the first invasion of Iraq in 1991 only to admit in 2002 that he was wrong.

Another Democratic presidential contender on Thursday, meanwhile, criticized Biden for voting in favor of the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003. Biden had later expressed regret for the original authorization of military force, saying then-President George W. Bush misused his congressional authority.

Democratic rival and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said Thursday that Biden owed “an explanation to the American people about why he made that horrendous mistake,” according to CNN.

In the audience Thursday at Biden's Manhattan speech were Antony Blinken, a deputy national security adviser under Obama, and former Treasury Secretary Jack Lew.

The former vice president, who later Thursday was due at a fundraiser in Manhattan, saw his polling lead shrink following the first official debates but maintains his front-of-the-pack status with more than 200 days to go until the Iowa caucuses.