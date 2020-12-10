TODAY'S PAPER
30° Good Morning
SEARCH
30° Good Morning
NewsNation

Biden, Harris named Time magazine's 'Person of the Year'

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris delivered remarks in Wilmington, Del., after being declared the winners of the election. Credit: Pool / AFP via Getty Images / Andrew Harnik

By The Associated Press
Print

WASHINGTON — Time magazine has named President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris its "Person of the Year."

Time's editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal says Biden and Harris won the honor for "changing the American story, for showing that the forces of empathy are greater than the furies of division, for sharing a vision of healing in a grieving world."

Felsenthal notes, "Every elected President since FDR has at some point during his term been a Person of the Year, nearly a dozen of those in a presidential election year. This is the first time we have included a Vice President."

Time's other Person of the Year candidates were President Donald Trump; frontline health care workers and Dr. Anthony Fauci; and the movement for racial justice.

Also Thursday, Time named the Korean boy band BTS its Entertainer of the Year and named Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James its Athlete of the Year.

By The Associated Press

News Photos and Videos

President-elect Joe Biden announced key members of his Biden announces key members of foreign policy and national security team
President-elect Joe Biden spoke at a press conference Biden on keeping Affordable Care Act intact
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris President-elect Biden, VP-elect Harris speak
Newsday's Faith Jessie sat down with Newsday's team Joe Biden and Kamala Harris win historic race for the White House
Newsday's Steve Langford spoke to Long Islanders on Long Islanders react to Biden's win
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden Biden: Every vote must be counted
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search