TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
NewsNation

Biden, in Netanyahu call, urges `significant de-escalation'

President Joe Biden arrives at Andrews Air Force

President Joe Biden arrives at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. after a trip to visit a Ford plant in Michigan on Tuesday. Credit: AP/Evan Vucci

By The Associated Press
Print

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden called for "significant de-escalation" from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday after 10 days of heavy fighting between Israelis and Palestinians.

It was Biden’s toughest public pressure so far on the U.S. ally, with the president asking Netanyahu in a telephone call to move toward "the path to a cease-fire," according to a White House statement on their conversation.

Pressure has been mounting Biden, too, to do more as the death toll in the conflict has topped 200.

By The Associated Press

News Photos and Videos

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris
Biden after Floyd verdict: 'We can't stop here'
In his first prime-time address, President Joe Biden'
Watch President Biden's address
President Joe Biden speaks during his inauguration.
What will Biden's agenda mean for the LI economy?
Newsday asked girls what they think President Joe
This is what 24 LI girls want to see from Biden and Harris
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Rep. Thomas
Newly introduced legislation to repeal SALT cap
Long Islanders and some of the politicians that
LIers react to the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris
Didn’t find what you were looking for?