Democratic Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and former Vice President Joe Biden pleaded their cases Sunday morning to voters ahead of Super Tuesday, when a major chunk of pledged delegates are up for grabs, with Biden looking to capitalize on his first primary win in South Carolina and Sanders hoping to maintain strength as the current delegate leader.

During interviews on Sunday morning talk shows, Biden said Sanders would doom Democrats' chances for wins across the ballot. He said evidence of enthusiasm for Sanders did not extend beyond the large rallies he's known for holding. Instead, Biden pointed to his nearly 30-point margin of victory in South Carolina as a sign of his broad support.

In contrast, Sanders said he was confident Democrats would unite behind him if he wins the nomination and said he had built a diverse enough coalition to win back the White House.

"Just watch me," Biden told NBC's Chuck Todd on "Meet the Press." Biden said he had raised $5 million since the South Carolina primary. "We're feeling good."

Asked whether Sanders could lead Democrats to a "big loss," Biden said, "I do."

Biden said on CNN's "State of the Union," that “the idea that there's a direct correlation between the number of people at a rally and the number of people who turn out, we had the largest turnout in South Carolina."

He continued, "people aren’t looking for a revolution in my view. They're looking for results. They're looking for getting things done, and Bernie doesn’t have a very good track record of getting things done in the United States Congress, the United States Senate, and much of what he’s proposing is very, very much pie-in-the-sky.”

But Sanders said on ABC's "This Week" that he was characterizing the former vice president as part of "old-fashioned politics." He said he could unite the party's many factions before the general election in November. "Which candidate can reach out and bring new people into the political process, who can create the excitement and energy for young people to come in? I think that’s our campaign."

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Sanders said he believed the candidates would back one another at the end of the campaign. "It is my view that every Democratic candidate for president, no matter who wins this nominating process — clearly, I hope it’s me — we're going to come together because we all understand that Donald Trump is the greatest threat to this country, in the modern history of this country. That he's a fraud, that he’s a liar, that he’s undermining American democracy."

He praised Biden, saying "I have known Joe Biden for a very long time, he's a decent guy. I have no doubt that if I win, Joe will be there. If Joe ends up winning, I will be there."

Sanders leads the delegate count with 56 pledged delegates. Biden trails with 48, and former Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg has 26. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) has eight delegates, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) has seven.

Buttigieg, appearing on NBC's "Meet the Press," praised Biden's performance. "Nothing can take away from Vice President Biden's commanding victory, and I congratulate him on that."

Asked about the idea of dropping out, Buttigieg said: "We do a lot of math on this campaign. And so we'll be assessing at every turn not only what the right answer is for the campaign, but making sure that every step we take is in the best interest of the party and that goal of making sure we defeat Donald Trump because our country can't take four more years of this."