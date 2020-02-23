Biden says Steyer spending heavily to influence black voters

Former Vice President Joe Biden blamed billionaire Tom Steyer for cutting into his support among African American voters in South Carolina, in an interview that aired Sunday.

Biden is leading polls in South Carolina, ahead of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt), but Steyer has pulled ahead and touts heavy support from the state's African American community.

According to a CBS News Battleground Tracker poll released Sunday, Biden was 28 percent of South Carolina Democrats' first choice for president. Sanders trailed, with 23 percent, followed by Steyer, with 18 percent, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), with 12 percent. Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, was the first choice of 10 percent of the voters, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), had 4 percent.

The poll also showed that Biden's support among black voters had fallen since November, when he was the first choice of 54 percent of black Democratic primary voters. His support dipped to 35 percent of voters. Steyer's numbers rose from 2 percent to 24 percent during that period, and Sanders' numbers increased from 17 to 23 percent.

"You have Steyer spending hundreds of million, tens of thousands of dollars, millions of dollars out campaigning there, so I think a lot's happening in terms of the amount of money being spent by billionaires to try to cut into the African American vote. I think that has a lot to do with it," Biden said in an interview that aired Sunday on CBS' "Face The Nation."

Biden said he planned to "go all the way through this thing."

"I said I'm gonna do well there, and I'll do well there, and I'll do well beyond there as well," he said. "I think we're going to go on to Super Tuesday and do very well."

But asked if he could stop Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt), who is the front-runner in the Democratic primary, Biden told host Margaret Brennan: "I told you I'm not going to play this game with you. I don't know. It's not about who I stop. It's about why I'm running."

On Saturday, Sanders won the Democratic caucus in Nevada, and Biden trailed in second place, according to preliminary results.

Steyer, addressing criticism of "buying" support from minorities, said on Fox News Sunday that "people are doing work as organizers on our campaign, and we're paying them. The NAACP came out and described what people are criticizing us as making racist remarks."Explaining his support among African American voters, Steyer said, "people are doing work as organizers on our campaign, and we're paying them. The NAACP came out and described what people are criticizing us as making racist remarks."

He said he is doing well among black voters because he is "very willing to talk about race ... I believe there is a substantial racial subtext in virtually every policy area in the United States."

Steyer predicted he would do well in the South Carolina primary on Saturday, but acknowledged he would have to finish in the top three to remain viable in the Democratic primary.

"I have done best with black people, I have done best with Latinos. I think that when we get to the diverse Democratic electorate, when we get to the diversity that is America and the Democratic Party, I do a lot better," he said.

Rep. James Clyburn (R-South Carolina), speaking about the prospects of candidates on NBC's "Meet the Press," said his state's voters "thought that Joe Biden could have done more to engage on during the debates, thought he could have done more to say why he would be deserving, so I think he suffered from that. He didn't do enough, but I do believe that a lot of that had to do with other candidates" in the race.

He continued, "South Carolina, has a demographic that lends itself well to Democratic voters, especially. So, I think if you can win South Carolina decisively, I think it will set the stage for Super Tuesday and you will become the odds-on favorite."