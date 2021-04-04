In 2019, the U.S. held up arms support for Ukraine while President Donald Trump famously prodded that nation's newly-elected president, Volodymyr Zelensky, to dig up a campaign scandal on the Bidens.

The move failed, the aid went through, and Trump was impeached but acquitted. Now on President Joe Biden's watch, Russian rival Vladimir Putin oversees escalation of hostile actions in Crimea, formerly in eastern Ukraine — a follow-up to Russia's bitterly-resisted seven-year annexation of the territory.

With Trump's diplomatic curtsies to Putin a thing of the past, a key question arises over whether Russia is "testing" the new Biden administration.

On Friday, Biden spoke with Zelensky for the first time as U.S. president. Biden didn't say afterward if the call was "perfect," as Trump said of his own conversation with Zelensky.

The White House "readout" of the call suggested nothing jarring. It said Biden "reaffirmed the United States’ unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia’s ongoing aggression in the Donbas and Crimea."

The leaders also discussed Zelensky’s anti-corruption efforts in Ukraine, which are "central to Ukraine’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations," according to the readout.

Biden's willingness last month in a televised interview to counteract Trump's passivity by calling Putin a "killer" has observers guessing whether U.S.-Russia relations are doomed to enter a new "ice age."

Fighting intensified last week in eastern Ukraine. Four Ukrainian soldiers were killed in a battle against Russian-backed separatists in the Donetsk region, officials said. Russian forces have been building up on the border. European monitors report new weaponry on the pro-Russia side with artillery exchanges increasing.

The clashes ended a July 2020 cease-fire. Putin has stepped up other military activity. Russian fighter and bomber flights near allied airspace prompted NATO to scramble its own jets. Late last month three nuclear-armed Russian submarines surfaced in the Arctic.

On the homefront, Trump's Ukraine skulduggery remains relevant.

Andriy Derkach, a Ukraine lawmaker called "an active Russian agent," was sanctioned in January by the U.S. government for trying to meddle in the U.S. election in November. Trump's then-emissary Rudy Giuliani reportedly met with Derkach in Kyiv in December 2019, but through a lawyer denies having given out information from him.

Last week, Biden's son Hunter, targeted by Trump during the presidential campaign, said in a newly published memoir his service on the board of a Ukrainian gas company wasn't unethical or show bad judgment on his part, although he wouldn't do it again.

Many questions remain unanswered about GOP-Russia intrigues. A close adviser to Zelensky was quoted in February as saying he's willing to help a U.S. probe of Giuliani and a separate effort to strip the ex-mayor of his law license. Neither matter has been resolved.