WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver his first address before the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday — an agenda-setting speech that comes as he faces continuing criticism over the chaotic United States withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Afghanistan will be just one contentious issue facing Biden when he takes the stage at the U.N. headquarters in Midtown Manhattan on Tuesday.

A pandemic nearing its second year, China’s growing global influence, and newfound tensions between the U.S. and some of its closest European allies, particularly France, are some of the major foreign policy concerns confronting Biden, foreign affairs analysts told Newsday.

"This speech sets the tone for the international image of the president," said Jeremi Suri, a professor of Global Affairs at the University of Texas- Austin.

"The speech will play more overseas than it will at home … It will get a lot of attention abroad, especially on the eve of the German election, at a time when Europe's going through major transitions," Suri said.

"It will certainly get a lot of attention in China, and it's a moment for Biden to differentiate himself from [former President Donald] Trump, and to explain in more depth what his multilateral, cooperative, less interventionist approach is going to look like," Suri said.

Here are three key things to watch at Biden’s first appearance as president before the General Assembly:

Will Biden’s "America is back" message resonate after Afghanistan?

In his first foreign policy speech as president, Biden declared in February: "America is back."

The statement, repeated by Biden at several subsequent meetings with world leaders, was meant to draw a contrast with Trump’s "America First" doctrine.

But in the wake of the withdrawal from Afghanistan, some prominent European politicians are questioning Biden’s pledge to work in partnership with other countries.

"We thought America was back, while in fact, America withdraws," French Parliamentarian Nathalie Loiseau, an ally of French President Emmanuel Macron, said in August, days after Kabul fell to the Taliban.

France, Germany and the United Kingdom were among nations that pushed unsuccessfully for Biden to keep troops in Kabul past Aug. 31.

Politicians in those countries have complained that Biden’s unilateral move to withdraw under a Trump-negotiated deal with the Taliban left NATO troops scrambling to withdraw their own forces and citizens on the ground.

Biden has defended the U.S. exit repeatedly, saying it was not the role of the U.S. to "nation build" in Afghanistan or remain in a "forever war" first launched in response to the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

European officials said not only the Afghanistan withdrawal, but the announcement of a security pact between the U.K., the U.S. and Australia that includes an agreement to build nuclear-powered submarines for Australia, are reminiscent of Trump’s tendency to take action without consulting allies.

As a result of the pact, Australia withdrew from a $66 billion deal to buy submarines from France.

"This brutal, unilateral and unpredictable decision reminds me a lot of what Mr. Trump used to do," France’s foreign minister told reporters last Thursday. "I am angry and bitter. This isn't done between allies."

Julian Ku, a professor of international law at the Maurice A. Deane School of Law at Hofstra University, said Biden has "lost a lot of goodwill."

Tuesday’s UN speech "is his chance to try to refocus everyone away from Afghanistan," Ku said.

"America is back' is the theme of his foreign policy views, he needs to show what that means," Ku said.

"His whole point of moving out of Afghanistan is to move on to these other international priorities and so I think he's going to use his speech to try to highlight the other things he thinks are really important," Ku said.

Among those other issues, Ku said, is mounting tension between the U.S. and China over human rights, intellectual property theft and Beijing’s increased aggression toward Hong Kong and Taiwan.

"If he really devotes time in his U.N. speech to talking about China and the things that China has done that the United States believes are a threat to the world, or at least a problem to the world, that's a sign that the Biden Administration is going to make China the centerpiece of what they're going to try to focus on countering," Ku said.

Will Biden commit to more COVID-19 vaccine donations?

The White House on Friday announced Biden will convene a virtual summit a day after the United Nations gathering urging other countries "to commit to a higher level of ambition" when it comes to combating COVID-19.

Biden announced in June that the U.S. planned to donate 500 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine to some of the world’s poorest nations.

In total, the seven G-7 member states have pledged to donate 1 billion doses, but the World Health Organization has been pressing the U.S. and other countries to commit to sharing more of their supply of COVID-19 vaccines with developing nations.

The head of the WHO, the public health arm of the United Nations, has said that 11 billion doses are needed worldwide.

The WHO has pressed the U.S. and other countries to reconsider plans to offer booster shots until more doses are made available to poorer countries.

"We cannot and we should not accept countries that have already used most of the global supply of vaccines using even more of it while the world’s most vulnerable people remain unprotected," WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said last month.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, responding to concerns raised by WHO about wealthier countries moving forward with booster shots, said Thursday, "We feel it’s a false choice to suggest it's either give to the world or not."

Psaki said the U.S. was, "continuing to increase the supply of vaccines we're giving to the world … At the same time, we're going to maintain a supply for the United States and for people living here so that we can give out the booster should that go through the approval process."

On Friday, a panel of advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said booster shots proposed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE should be given to Americans age 65 and older and those at high risk. The experts rejected a request for wider distribution.

Will other countries heed Biden’s calls to act on climate change?

Addressing climate change has been a key part of Biden’s domestic and foreign policy agenda, and the president is expected to use his UN address to repeat his call for industrialized nations to commit to reducing carbon emissions.

In April, Biden committed the U.S. to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 50% to 52% below 2005 emissions levels by 2030.

However, that commitment relies on passage by Congress of Biden’s $3.5 trillion infrastructure spending plan.

Moderate Democrats including Sen. Joe Manchin (D-West Virginia), who hails from a coal-producing state, have raised objections to the price tag.

Biden has sought previously to build multinational support for an aggressive climate change agenda that goes beyond the Paris Climate Agreement signed by 197 countries in 2015.

The accord called for member nations to take steps to reduce carbon emissions in an effort to limit the global temperature increase to 2 degrees over this century.

Critics of the plan, including Trump, have argued the plan has been enforced inadequately, allowing some countries to lag in their efforts.

In April, Biden hosted a virtual meeting with more than 40 heads of state — including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin — urging them to ramp up efforts to reduce emissions.

On Friday, days before his scheduled U.N. speech, Biden convened another virtual meeting of world leaders.

Biden called on them to sign a "global methane pledge" that would require member states to work together to reduce global methane emissions by at least 30% by 2030.